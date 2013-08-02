BRIEF-Editas Medicine Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million
Aug 2 Eldorado Gold Corp reported a small decline in second quarter profit on Friday despite a big increase in production, as the price of gold dropped, and the company revised its dividend policy.
Eldorado, which links its dividend payments to the price of gold, cut its targeted payout per ounce sold for some gold prices.
Earnings attributable to shareholders fell to $43.3 million, or 6 cents a share, from $46.6 million, or 7 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $266.9 million, from $244.2 million.
* Seacor holdings inc- seacor marine holdings entered into amendment no. 1 to convertible senior note purchase agreement dated november 30, 2015
* Siteone landscape supply names w. Roy dunbar to its board of directors