TORONTO May 2 Canadian miner Eldorado Gold Corp posted a first-quarter loss on Thursday, hit by $125.2 million charge related to a change in the Greek tax rate.

The gold producer posted a net loss attributable to shareholders of $45.5 million, or 6 cents a share, in the quarter ended March 31. That compared with earnings of $67.9 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Revenues rose 24.5 percent to $338.1 million.