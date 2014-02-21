Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
TORONTO Feb 21 Eldorado Gold Corp reported a fourth-quarter loss on Friday as the Canadian miner booked an $808.4 million impairment charge on the carrying value of its Jinfeng and Eastern Dragon projects in China.
The Vancouver-based company's net loss was $687.5 million, or 96 cents per share, compared to a profit of $115 million, or 16 cents a share a year earlier.
Revenue slumped to $231.7 million, from $350 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, on lower gold prices and volumes.
Gold production dropped 11 percent to 168,842 ounces, down from 190,530 ounces a year ago. The company's realized gold price slipped 25 percent to $1,264 per ounce.
Total cash costs rose slightly to $577 per ounce, from $566 per ounce in the previous year.
Eldorado said it recorded a $283.5 million charge against the carrying value of its Jinfeng mine at the end of December and a $524.9 million charge on its Eastern Dragon project, also in China, where permits have been delayed for years.
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.
