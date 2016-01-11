UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 11
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 11 Canadian miner Eldorado Gold Corp on Monday said it was suspending much of its mine construction and development in Greece due to a number of "actions" and "inactions" by the Greek government.
It said it would suspend construction at its Skouries project, warned that it would do the same at its Olympias project if it did not receive a permit by the end of March and put its Perama Hill and Sapes projects on care and maintenance. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
SINGAPORE, April 11 Asian stocks fell on Tuesday as the political tinderbox in the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula added to uncertainty over the looming French vote, pushing nervous investors into safer assets such as the yen and Treasuries.