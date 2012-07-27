* Cuts 2012 production target by 10 to 15 percent
* Blames delays in Turkey and China
* Q2 profit 7 cents/share vs 14 cents a year earlier
* Q2 gold output lower; costs rise
July 27 Canada's Eldorado Gold Corp cut
its full-year production target by 10 to 15 percent on Friday
and reported a drop in second-quarter profit on lower gold
output and higher costs.
The Vancouver-based miner now expects to produce 660,000
ounces of gold in 2012, down from a previous estimate of 730,000
to 775,000 ounces. It blamed delays at its Efemcukuru project in
Turkey and at Eastern Dragon in China.
Eldorado is still waiting for a key project permit to start
production at Eastern Dragon. The company said it has learned
the permit must be reviewed by federal regulators, and it is in
the process of preparing that submission.
At Efemcukuru, the company faced delays in the final
processing of concentrate from the mine, which is shipped to
Kisladag for leaching.
Eldorado earned $46.6 million, or 7 cents a share, in the
second quarter, compared with $74.9 million, or 14 cents a
share, in the year-earlier period.
Earnings were in line with analysts' average forecast,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $244.2 million as lower gold sales
and higher costs weighed.
Gold production was 13 percent lower in the quarter at
140,694 ounces, while gold sales fell to 141,717 ounces from
162,164 ounces.
Cash costs rose to $480 an ounce from $397, while the
average realized gold price was $1,612 an ounce, up from $1,510
a year earlier.
At the Jinfeng mine in China, production fell 45 percent on
lower head grades and throughput at the mill. Output was also
down slightly at the Tanjianshan and Kisladag projects.
Eldorado has operations in China, Brazil, Turkey, Romania
and Greece. The company plans to more than double its gold
output to 1.7 million ounces by 2016.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and
John Wallace)