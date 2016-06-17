June 17 Eldridge Industries, the owner of Dick Clark Productions, Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter, told Reuters on Friday that it had hired investment banks to carry out a strategic review of its media holdings.

"Recently, Eldridge received unsolicited interest in one of its media assets. This led us to hire Moelis & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc to conduct a strategic review of Eldridge's media holdings," Todd Boehly, chairman and chief executive officer of Eldridge Industries, said in an emailed statement in response to a Reuters inquiry.

Boehly said the outcome of the review may include more acquisitions, strategic partnerships or divestitures. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in Los Angeles)