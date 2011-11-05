NEW YORK Nov 5 As the U.S. economy stubbornly
resists stimulus efforts, New Jersey and Maine are among
several states betting on a simpler way to fill their coffers:
gambling.
Both northeastern states are holding Election Day
referendums to increase the once-outlawed practice, following
states such as Massachusetts and New Hampshire that have
already embraced gaming to boost revenue and jobs in tough
times.
Maine will gauge support for a new casino and slot machines
at two race tracks, known as "racinos", while New Jersey is
seeking to overturn a federal law prohibiting sports betting.
"When states experience economic hardship, they turn to
gaming," said Cory Morowitz, chairman of Morowitz Gaming
Advisors. "Post-2008, almost all gaming increases are related
to the economic downturn."
A recent push to build casinos and increase slot parlors at
race courses, particularly in the Northeast, echoes similar
moves elsewhere in the early 1990s when economic recession
hit.
States whose residents pop over the border to spend -- and
generally lose -- their hard-earned gambling cash, are looking
to increase betting opportunities in their own backyard to keep
the money in state.
This fall, the Massachusetts legislature approved three
casinos and one slots parlor in a bill under which 25 percent
of casino revenues and about 50 percent of slots revenue would
return to the state. In New Hampshire, a House legislative
panel last week voted to permit two casinos. The proposal still
faces several legislative hurdles.
Outside the Northeast, Minnesota lawmakers struggling to
find a way to provide public funding for two-thirds of a
proposed $1.1 billion Minnesota Vikings football stadium have
floated several options to expand gambling in the state.
They include permitting slot machines at horse racing
tracks, allowing electronic pull-tabs at bars and restaurants
and a private casino in downtown Minneapolis.
Illinois, which is among the most financially strapped
states, in May voted to authorize new casinos that could
generate up to $1 billion a year, including one in Chicago.
Governor Pat Quinn, worried about the state's reputation for
corruption, has threatened to veto the plan unless it is
slimmed down and includes more oversight.
If the referendum passes in New Jersey as expected, it is
just a first step on the long road to making it legal to gamble
on professional, college or amateur sporting events by placing
bets at casinos and racetracks in the Garden State.
That kind of betting is outlawed by federal law except in
Nevada and Delaware. Passing the referendum would set the stage
for New Jersey to file a lawsuit to overturn the federal ban
within its borders too.