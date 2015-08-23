By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 23 Republican presidential
front-runner Donald Trump blasted hedge fund managers on Sunday
as mere "paper pushers" who he said were "getting away with
murder" by not paying their fair share of taxes.
In a telephone interview on CBS's "Face the Nation," Trump
vowed to reform the tax laws if elected and said the current
system was harming middle class Americans who currently faced
higher tax rates than traders on Wall Street.
"The hedge fund guys didn't build this country. These are
guys that shift paper around and they get lucky," Trump said.
"They are energetic. They are very smart. But a lot of them
- they are paper-pushers. They make a fortune. They pay no tax.
It's ridiculous, ok?"
Trump's comments were referring to the so-called "carried
interest loophole" - a provision in the tax code which allows
private equity and hedge fund managers pay taxes at the capital
gains rate instead of the ordinary income rate.
Many fund managers are in the top income bracket, but the
capital gains tax bracket is only 20 percent.
While these individuals are also required to pay an
additional 3.8 percent surtax on their net investment income,
this total rate is still far lower than the 39.6 percent rate
that top wage earners must pay on their ordinary income.
"Some of them are friends of mine. Some of them, I couldn't
care less about," Trump said.
"It is the wrong thing. These guys are getting away with
murder. I want to lower the rates for the middle class."
Trump did not offer any specific detail on how he would like
to reform the tax code, but he is not the only presidential
candidate to take aim at the "carried interest" loophole.
Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton has also previously
called for reforms, saying it was wrong that hedge fund managers
"pay lower taxes than nurses" or truck drivers. [ID: nL2N0XB31K]
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, another Democratic
presidential candidate whose progressive agenda has been drawing
large crowds of supporters, has also been a vocal critic of the
tax loophole.
Among Republicans, Trump has continued to dominate the field
of presidential candidates.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll on Friday showed Trump with 32 percent
of the support of Republicans, followed by former Florida
Governor Jeb Bush with 16 percent, and Ben Carson with 8
percent.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gareth Jones)