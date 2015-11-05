(Refiles to correct typographical error in third paragraph)
LONDON Nov 5 Shareholders in British private
equity firm Electra voted in favour of activist
investor Edward Bramson joining the board at a general meeting
on Thursday.
Shareholders in Electra, which owns restaurant chain TGI
Fridays in Britain, voted 53.5 percent in favour of the
resolution by Bramson's investment vehicle Sherborne to
appoint Bramson to the board.
Shareholders also supported a separate resolution to appoint
former Sherborne Chairman Ian Brindle as non-executive director
to the board.
Bramson last attempted to join the board in October 2014.
(Reporting by Emiliano Mellino; Editing by Pamela Barbaglia)