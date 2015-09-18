LONDON, Sept 18 Activist investor Edward Bramson
has launched a fresh bid to shake up the management of Electra
Private Equity, the company said on Friday, less than a
year after he lost a shareholder vote to join its board.
The board of Electra said it had received a requisition for
a general meeting from Bramson's Sherborne Investors,
where a resolution will be proposed seeking the appointment of
two new board members.
Bramson, Electra's largest shareholder, has criticised the
performance of Electra's management team and "considers a number
of its portfolio companies to be undervalued as a result of
operational deficiencies", Electra said in the statement.
Electra unanimously oppposes the resolution to appoint
Bramson and Ian Brindle and says it remains convinced that the
best interests of shareholders are best served by a board that
is wholy independent of any shareholder.
