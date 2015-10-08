* Board says activist yet to justify need for turnaround
* Says election of activist nominees potentially divisive
* Calls on shareholders to reject shake-up at vote
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Oct 8 Electra Private Equity on
Thursday said there was no reason for activist investor Edward
Bramson to join its board and called on shareholders to again
reject a proposed management shake-up.
The comments follow a move by Bramson and his Sherborne
Investors group in September to call a vote on
appointing the New York-based activist and Sherborne nominee Ian
Brindle, former UK chairman of PWC, to Electra's six-member
board.
The vote is the second time Bramson will have gone to
investors, citing concerns around performance, governance and
its relationship with Electra Partners, the firm contracted to
manage the company's investments.
When he last did so, just 11 percent of investors backed
him.
In a statement to investors ahead of a vote on Bramson's
proposals, Electra said it was continuing to deliver excellent
investment returns for shareholders and as such as did not
require a "turnaround" by Sherborne.
"Sherborne has been invested in Electra for 21 months, yet
has singularly failed to make a case for changing its proven,
highly successful model," Electra Chairman Roger Yates said.
"Despite repeated requests to share his analysis, Mr Bramson
has declined to explain how he would run the business better,
offering merely a void of substance in lieu of a credible plan."
Calling Bramson's presence on the board potentially divisive
and value destructive, Yates said the board urged shareholders
to vote against the Sherborne resolutions.
Electra said it had achieved annualised returns on equity
over the 10 years through March of 13 percent, within its target
range of 10 percent to 15 percent.
