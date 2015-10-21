* Activist investor Edward Bramson seeks board shake-up
* Electra ramps up rhetoric against the move
* Cites 201 pct outperformance against index over 10 years
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Oct 21 Electra Private Equity
on Wednesday again urged shareholders to reject a bid by
activist investor Edward Bramson to join its board as part of a
management shake-up.
Bramson, through his Sherborne Investors vehicle,
has been agitating for change since last year, arguing the firm
has been held back by weak performance at Electra Partners,
which manages the company's investments.
Both sides have been publicly courting investors in recent
weeks to try to ensure victory ahead of a shareholders' meeting
on Nov. 5, but in responding to an Oct. 16 letter from
Sherborne, Electra used some of its strongest language yet.
"It is deeply disappointing that Mr Bramson has shown such
wilful ignorance concerning the success of Electra and how we
operate," said Electra Chairman Roger Yates.
"He has made a series of ill-judged, ill-informed and
ill-founded claims about the company and its board, we cannot
let this stand."
Yates last wrote to investors on Oct. 8.
Once again citing the "excellent" short- and long-term
performance of Electra Partners, the Electra board said Bramson
needed to be clear about his intentions.
"Despite being invested for 21 months, he has consistently
refused to do so. Shareholders and the public markets deserve
better than this ... we urge investors not to put our successful
formula at risk and to vote against the Sherborne resolutions."
Backing up its claim that performance had been strong,
Electra cited a 201 percent outperformance over the last 10
years against the Morningstar Private Equity Index, excluding
Electra.
As such it was for Bramson to make the case why investors
should back his call for a board change that would involve him
and Ian Brindle, former UK chairman of consultants PWC, being
elected to the board.
In October last year, when he went to Sherborne investors to
seek their support to do that, just 11 percent backed him.
For Electra, the bid for board seats was simply an attempt
by an activist to get control of the company without paying a
bid premium. Sherborne currently holds a 29.75 percent stake in
Electra, it said.
In addition, it cited a string of "inaccuracies" in
Sherborne's Oct. 16 letter to investors, which reinforced the
view that Bramson was not a suitable board candidate.
"No director has ever joined the board of Electra having
made so many inaccurate public statements in support of his or
her nomination."
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by David Holmes)