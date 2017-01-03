By Steven Scheer
| JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM Jan 3 Israel's Electra Consumer
Products has agreed to buy upstart mobile phone
operator Golan Telecom for 350 million shekels ($91 million),
ending months of speculation over Golan's future.
Electra also said it had signed a 10-year network sharing
agreement with Cellcom, Israel's largest mobile
operator, and that Cellcom will lend it 130 million shekels to
help finance the purchase of Golan.
Electra shares jumped 10 percent on news of the deal, which
will see it pay at least 210 million shekels a year plus
value-added taxes for the network-sharing agreement. The final
sum will depend on the number of Golan subscribers and their
usage, Cellcom said in a separate statement.
The deal puts Golan on a stable footing after Cellcom in
November filed a request in a Tel Aviv court for the liquidation
of Golan, alleging that Golan owes it 600 million shekels for
using its network.
Golan was launched in 2012 after the Israeli government
issued new licences to boost competition in a sector that had
been dominated by three players. Golan has taken about 10
percent of Israel's mobile market by offering rock-bottom
prices, hurting Cellcom and main rivals Partner Communications
and Pelephone, a unit of Bezeq Israel Telecom
, which are now barely profitable.
Cellcom tried to buy Golan in 2015 for about $300 million
but was blocked by regulators.
Nir Sztern, Cellcom's chief executive, said on Tuesday that
the network-sharing deal with Electra allowed for "continued
investment in future technologies."
Cellcom's shares jumped 8.6 percent on Monday in
anticipation of the deal with Electra and were up another 2.5
percent on Tuesday in Tel Aviv.
Electra - which makes air conditioners and electrical
appliances and is a unit of Elco Holdings - said it
will also borrow 140 million shekels from Israeli banks and use
80 million shekels of its own capital to finance the takeover of
Golan.
Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner said the takeover of Golan was
very positive for the mobile sector since "it would allow price
rationality to be restored in the market."
He noted that Golan would need to charge 50 shekels a month
just to break even. That's higher than the 29 shekels a month,
or less than $8, for its present package of unlimited calls and
texts and 6 GB of Internet surfing, or 39 shekels for a package
that includes unlimited calling to 56 countries.
($1 = 3.8484 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Maayan Lubell and Susan
Fenton)