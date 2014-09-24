LONDON, Sept 24 The board of directors of UK private equity firm Electra on Wednesday recommended that shareholders vote against all general meeting resolutions proposed by activist investor Edward Bramson's investment vehicle.

Bramson's Sherborne Investors has forced a board meeting on Oct. 6. On Tuesday leading UK investor advisory group PIRC said it opposed the plans, which include a strategic review and electing Bramson to the board, while independent advisory firm ISS has also recommended shareholders vote against the resolutions. (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Matt Scuffham)