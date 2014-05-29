BRIEF-Livongo Health announces $52.5 mln funding round
* Livongo Health announces $52.5 million funding round co-led by existing investor General Catalyst and international investment company Kinnevik Source text for Eikon:
(Corrects attribution of quote - to Electra's chairman, not chief investment partner)
LONDON May 29 UK private equity firm Electra said on Thursday that it had met with activist investor Edward Bramson but was unaware of any attempt by the famously aggressive stakeholder to influence the group's strategy.
"We have had one meeting with Sherborne," said Electra's Chairman Roger Yates, referring to Bramson's investment vehicle. "After that, we have come out not aware of any specific agenda."
Bramson's Sherborne, a former stakeholder in Electra's peer 3i, ramped up its holding in March and is currently Electra's biggest shareholder with a 19.08 percent stake. (Reporting by Freya Berry)
March 16 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and property owner Scion Group LLC said on Thursday their joint venture has bought three U.S. student housing portfolios for about $1.6 billion.
LONDON, March 16 Germany’s largest sports betting group Tipico has managed to secure the largest pricing reduction in Europe’s leveraged loan market, shaving 300bp off of the interest, banking sources said.