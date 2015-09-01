* Combined business has enterprise value of $1.5 billion
* Electra retains 45 percent stake in combined business
LONDON, Sept 1 British caravan holiday park
operator Park Resorts will merge with rival Parkdean Holidays in
a deal which will create a combined business worth 960 million
pounds ($1.5 billion), Park Resorts' owner Electra Private
Equity said.
The deal will create a nationwide holiday park operator with
73 sites and annual earnings of over 100 million pounds, Electra
said in a statement on Tuesday.
Electra said that, on completion of the transaction, a new
550 million pound debt facility that Park Resorts arranged with
Barclays, JP Morgan and Royal Bank of Scotland
last month will be used to refinance its existing debt
facilities.
Electra will receive cash proceeds of 106 million pounds,
equivalent to 81 percent of its original investment cost. It
will retain a 45 percent stake in the combined business when the
deal is completed.
In 2012, Electra Private Equity invested 70 million pounds
to buy senior debt with a face value of 130 million pounds, in
the then struggling Park Resorts business.
It took a majority stake in the company in 2013 before
investing a further 62 million pounds to fund acquisitions made
by Park in 2013 and 2014.
($1 = 0.6494 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)