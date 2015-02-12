(In Feb. 11 story, corrects paragraph 5 to say the company cut
the fee paid on its non-core portfolio, not entire portfolio.
Adds line to clarify fee on core portfolio remains unchanged)
Feb 11 Electra Private Equity Plc, one
of Britain's oldest private equity firms, said on Wednesday it
planned to return 3 percent of its net asset value (NAV) to
investors each year through a cash dividend or share buybacks.
The decision was one of several financial changes Electra
said it would make, following a review it announced in October
after a series of meetings with shareholders.
The company, whose holdings range from holiday parks
operator Park Resorts to retailer Hotter Shoes, said it would
look at portfolio performance, liquidity and the market outlook
when deciding how much to return each year. Electra has not
initiated a buyback since 2008.
"Electra's strategic review doesn't contain any major
surprises and we are pleased to see that the board has not been
panicked into making any radical changes," Oriel Securities
analyst Iain Scouller wrote in a note, maintaining his 'hold'
rating on the stock.
Electra cut the fee it pays to Electra Partners LLP, its
investment manager, to 1 percent of its non-core investment
portfolio from 1.5 percent earlier. It added that the fee would
no longer be paid on Electra's cash assets. The company said the
fee on its core investment portfolio would remain unchanged at
1.5 percent.
Under these new terms, the management fee paid out for the
year ended September 2014 would have been 28 percent lower at 18
million pounds, Electra said.
The company, which traces its roots back to 1935, also said
would save 4 million pounds in annual financing costs as it
planned to fully repay its 154 million pound multi-currency
revolving credit facility.
"The board is content in present circumstances to accept the
additional currency exposure that this debt repayment will
bring," Electra said in a statement, but added that it would
keep its foreign currency exposure under review.
Electra's thinly traded stock was up 0.3 percent at 3,016
pence at 0953 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
The company had gross assets of 1.6 billion pounds and a
diluted net asset value per share of 3,174 pence as at Sept. 30,
according to its website.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)