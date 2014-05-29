BRIEF-Sainsbury's "happy" with 2016-17 profit consensus of 578 mln stg
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
(Corrects attribution of quotes, paragraphs 3 and 7)
* NAV rises 5 pct to 2,914 pence
* Group makes record 250 million pounds of investments
* 'Not aware' of an activist approach from investor Bramson
LONDON, May 29 UK private equity firm Electra said on Thursday that activist investor Edward Bramson had yet to put forward any specific plans for the company after dramatically increasing his stake.
Bramson's Sherborne Investors became Electra's largest shareholder in March, months after realizing hefty profits on the sale of a stake in rival 3i.
"We have had one meeting with Sherborne," Electra's Chairman Roger Yates said. "After that, we have come out not aware of any specific agenda."
Bramson, known for his combative investing style, now holds a 19.08 percent stake through Sherborne. Analysts have said he is unlikely to pursue an activist approach towards Electra.
Electra's diluted net asset value per share rose 5 percent to 2,914 pence ($48.68) in the half-year to end of March 2014.
The group said that it had spent 250 million pounds on new assets such as Hotter Shoes over the period and had a portfolio return of 9 percent, or 89 million pounds.
"It's clear that the competition in private equity is hotting up and prices are being driven up by that and by buoyant stock markets," said Chief Investment Partner Alex Fortescue. "Banks are coming back into private equity and lending is more available."
Yates said that, in a deals market where prices were averaging 11 times core earnings (EBITDA), Electra's investments over the period had averaged around 8 times.
It has 294 million pounds to spend on new deals, although 116 million pounds of that will be absorbed into completion of current deals such as its 40 million-euro buyout of plastic bank note firm Innovia.
Shares in Electra rose 0.7 percent to 2,769 pence at 0726 GMT. ($1 = 0.5986 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling
March 16 Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts. A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31 marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Its order book from continuing operations at constant exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7