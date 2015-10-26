LONDON Oct 26 British private equity firm
Electra announced a 25 percent return in its diluted
net asset value (NAV) per share in its full year results on
Monday, and will convene a general meeting in November to
address its activist shareholder's latest demands.
Electra, owner of restaurant chain TGI Fridays in Britain,
said it would pay a final dividend of 78 pence per share, taking
the total dividend to 116 pence for the year ending September
2015.
The firm has been embroiled in a battle with activist
shareholder Edward Bramson for well over a year. After a series
of spats via public announcements, the latest meeting will take
place on Nov. 5.
A vote will take place on whether to agree to Sherborne
Investors' demands to appoint Edward Bramson and Ian
Brindle to the board. The board of directors said it unanimously
recommended shareholders vote against both resolutions.
Bramson and his vehicle Sherborne first revealed a holding
in February last year and have since become Electra's largest
shareholder, with a 29.75 percent stake according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Electra's diluted NAV rose to an all-time high of 3,914
pence a share, which it said was helped by a series of portfolio
realisations. The company said it had invested 188 million
pounds ($288 mln) and sold 259 million pounds' worth of assets.
($1 = 0.6530 pounds)
(Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Susan Fenton)