LONDON Aug 25 Belgium's Electrabel, owned by French-listed utility GDF Suez , on Thursday signed an agreement with a consortium of Belgian industrial energy users who will take capacity in existing and future power plants.

The Blue Sky consortium, which groups six intensive energy users including steel producer ArcelorMittal and Belgian chemicals manufacturer Solvay , will as of Jan. 1, 2012 own drawing rights of 200 megawatts (MW) of Electrabel's Doel 1 and 2 and Tihange 1 nuclear reactors.

The consortium will also own 200 MW of capacity in a new combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plant and equal capacity in a new nuclear plant the company will build in the Benelux region.

Electrabel is studying several options for the new gas plant, while no concrete plans for a new nuclear power station have been drawn, a spokeswoman said.

"It shows that Electrabel wants to be more than a simple supplier by putting its expertise in the development, the construction and the exploitation of power plants at disposition of its clients," said Sophie Dutordoir, general manager at Electrabel.

The agreement will allow the industrial energy users to rely on their own electricity supply instead of buying more expensive energy from utility suppliers. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)