BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
July 11 Electra Private Equity Plc :
* Company has entered into arrangements necessary to ensure compliance with AIFMD
* Electra Partners was approved as an AIFM by UK's Financial Conduct Authority on 11 July 2014.
* Arrangements in respect of priority profit share and carried interest payable to electra partners have not been changed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: