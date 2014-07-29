July 29 Electra Private Equity Plc :

* Received a request from Edward Bramson of Sherborne Investors Management to meet with chairman of Electra, Roger Yates

* At this meeting, Bramson requested that three new directors be appointed to the board of Electra

* Board of Electra has carefully considered Bramson's request and has decided to reject it

