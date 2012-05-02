* Plan to merge with European CleanTech I (ECT) and then change name

* Electrawinds says deal will raise up to 95.4 million euros

* ECT shareholders to vote on June 15

* Deal will value Electrawinds at over 500 mln eur (Adds details on pricing, timing)

By Ben Deighton

BRUSSELS, May 2 Belgium-based wind farm operator Electrawinds is to get a share market listing in Brussels and Frankfurt via a 500 million-euro ($660 million) reverse takeover deal with Frankfurt-listed European Cleantech I SE (ECT), the two companies announced on Wednesday.

Under the deal Electrawinds shareholders will get 14.6 million euros in cash and 39.9 million new shares in ECT, which will then be re-named Electrawinds SE, they said in a joint statement.

ECT is likely to issue the 39.9 million new shares at over 10 euros per share, ECT's chief executive Sven-Roger von Schilling said, valuing the new company at over 500 million euros.

"Our shareholders will receive the money they put into ECT back in October this year if we were not to perform a business combination," von Schilling told Reuters.

"This implies that our shareholders are only going to approve the business combination at the EGM in June if the value of this transaction/Electrawinds is considered to be more than 10 euros per share."

He said the plan was to issue the shares on June 18, three days after a meeting where ECT shareholders will vote on the deal.

Electrawinds, which made a core profit of 31.1 million euros ($41 million) in 2011, also said it hopes to receive up to 95.4 million euros from the deal to fund the future expansion of its operations internationally.

The 14-year-old company based in Ostend said it would aim to list in Brussels following the Frankfurt listing.

Its existing shareholders will retain about 76 percent of the shares of the combined entity, while the public shareholding of European Cleantech would represent about 24 percent, it said. ($1 = 0.7561 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)