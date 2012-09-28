(Adds background, chief executive's comments)

BRUSSELS, Sept 28 Belgian wind farm operator Electrawinds will list in Frankfurt through a 500 million-euro ($643 million) reverse takeover, after shareholders of acquisition vehicle European Cleantech I (ECT) voted to approve the deal on Friday.

The listed company plans to change its name to Electrawinds by the end of the year.

"It is something special for a merger to be approved in the current market circumstances," said Electrawinds' chief executive Luc Desender in a statement.

"It shows that there is a strong belief in the future and further growth of our company."

The move marks the first major share listing for a Belgian company since biotechnology firm Movetis at the end of 2009. It has said it also plans to list in Brussels once the deal is completed.

The turbulent financial markets meant ECT shareholders took longer than expected to approve the merger, which was initially announced in May.

Electrawinds shareholders will get 14.6 million euros in cash and 39.9 million new shares in ECT, which will then be re-named Electrawinds SE.

Electrawinds, which made a core profit of 31.1 million euros in 2011, has also said it hopes to receive up to 95.4 million euros from the deal to fund the future expansion of its operations internationally. ($1=0.7775 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Greg Mahlich)