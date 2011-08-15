FRANKFURT Aug 15 The German government plans to make 200 million euros ($281.7 million) in subsidies available for "showcase" projects to promote electric vehicles, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said, citing industry circles.

Those eligible to receive the subsidy are auto makers, electricity providers, as well as municipalities and public transport companies.

The German government subsidy would be used to supplement a project that has already received funding from the private sector, the paper said in an advance copy of its Tuesday edition.

