FRANKFURT Aug 15 The German government plans
to make 200 million euros ($281.7 million) in subsidies
available for "showcase" projects to promote electric vehicles,
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said, citing industry circles.
Those eligible to receive the subsidy are auto makers,
electricity providers, as well as municipalities and public
transport companies.
The German government subsidy would be used to supplement a
project that has already received funding from the private
sector, the paper said in an advance copy of its Tuesday
edition.
