BERLIN, June 1 Germany must act swiftly to fix
its fundamentally broken energy market and avoid the risk of a
power capacity shortage, the chief of top utility E.ON
said on Monday.
Utility companies and politicians have clashed over whether
compensation payments are needed by power producers, who have
been hit hard by a crisis in the sector as coal and gas-fired
power plants continue to be displaced by renewable sources.
Utilities have called on the government to follow Britain
and create a capacity market - which compensates utilities for
keeping loss-making power plants online as backup.
Utility companies say this would enable them to ensure
supply and avert blackouts when there is a lull in variable wind
or solar energy. The German government is opposed to funding
otherwise unprofitable plants.
"The question is should we heal the problem while it's still
cheap, like the British did, or do you run it down the drain and
when it's almost broken then you interfere," Johannes Teyssen
said at the annual Eurelectric conference.
He said the problems in the market risked discouraging
investment in the sector.
Britain has become the first country in Europe to set up a
backup capacity market and governments pushing for renewable
energy production are looking to London to prove it can work for
generators as well as consumers.
"I think a timely intervention usually is the cheaper one,
more reliable, more consistent for investors than ... waiting
until it's almost dead and then interfering at the last minute,"
Teyssen said, pointing to the looming phase-out of all of
Germany's nuclear plants in 2022.
The crisis has forced German utilities to write down nearly
12 billion euros ($13.10 billion) over the past year to reflect
the drop in value of their conventional plants, many of them
only running at a fraction of the time needed to make money.
($1 = 0.9163 euros)
