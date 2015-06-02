BERLIN, June 2 The impact of Brazil's protracted
drought on EDP-Energias de Portugal's hydropower
installations there could cut the utility's full-year core
earnings by between 150 and 200 million euros ($165-$219
million), its chief executive said.
"Hopefully it will be less than that, the lower end of that
range, or even below," Antonio Mexia told Reuters on the
sidelines of the Eurelectric utilities industry conference in
Berlin.
Brazil, already hit by the severe drought last year,
accounted for 17 percent of EDP's core earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
($1 = 0.9117 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter)