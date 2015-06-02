BERLIN, June 2 The impact of Brazil's protracted drought on EDP-Energias de Portugal's hydropower installations there could cut the utility's full-year core earnings by between 150 and 200 million euros ($165-$219 million), its chief executive said.

"Hopefully it will be less than that, the lower end of that range, or even below," Antonio Mexia told Reuters on the sidelines of the Eurelectric utilities industry conference in Berlin.

Brazil, already hit by the severe drought last year, accounted for 17 percent of EDP's core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

