* Current contract gives country enough gas until end-2016
* To invest 500-800 mln eur by 2020 -Lietuvos Energija CEO
* To build Vilnius CHP station without a partner
By Christoph Steitz
BERLIN, June 3 Lithuania has at least until the
end of 2016 to decide on whether to prolong a long term gas
imports deal with Russia, the boss of its top utility said.
Russia accounts for 80 percent of Lithuania's gas imports
and supplies much of the 70 percent of electricity imports into
the Baltic states' biggest economy.
Dalius Misiunas, chief executive of Lithuanian power
producer Lietuvos Energija, said the conditions of the existing
gas supply contract with Russia's Gazprom, due to
expire at the end of the year, gave Lithuania enough gas until
the end of 2016 or possibly later.
"We have this year and we have next year so we are not
pressed," he told Reuters at European utilities industry trade
group Eurelectric's conference in Berlin. "This gives us a lot
of comfort."
Lithuania's dependence on power imports increased after it
shut the Ignalina nuclear power plant at the end of 2009, while
domestic generation from natural gas became too expensive.
It has been working hard to reduce its dependence on Russia,
mainly by building a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal that
now supplies the remaining 20 percent of its needs but which has
a capacity to meet all of them.
Lithuania also started supplying natural gas to Estonia in
January, with its share of total gas imports in Estonia rising
to 27 percent in April.
This trend will intensify, Misiunas said.
"It's a big terminal. We are only using part of it (LNG
terminal) at the moment as I said mainly to diversify... but if
the economical conditions are good, if the price is good for
LNG... we can increase that amount."
Lietuvos Energija will invest 500-800 million euros
($557-890 million) by 2020 to expand its generation capacity or
make acquisitions, Misiunas said.
The company last month said it would cooperate with
Finland's Fortum to build a 53-megawatt (MW) electric
capacity plant in Lithuania's second-biggest city, Kaunas.
It also plans to build a combined heat and power (CHP)
station in the capital Vilnius, with 90 MW of electrical and
about 220 MW of thermal capacity, but Misiunas said it had
decided to do it without a partner.
"We still consider attracting or including a partner, just
at a later stage... when the plant is built," Misiunas said,
adding that pension funds could to take a stake of up to 49
percent.
($1 = 0.8984 euros)
(Additional reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo, editing by
William Hardy)