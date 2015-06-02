PARIS, June 2 Europe's electricity tariffs
should include more fixed-price elements to reflect the
increasing share of power from renewables, which have mainly
fixed capital costs and few operating costs, the utilities trade
group chiefs said.
In traditional power markets based on coal, gas, nuclear and
hydro, electricity rates are effectively determined by the power
produced at the highest marginal cost, which sets the profit
margin on all assets that produce power more cheaply.
Renewable energies such as solar and wind, however, have
high upfront capital costs, but since they burn no fuel, their
marginal costs are virtually zero.
This means that when the sun shines and the wind blows, the
cost of renewable energy is virtually nil, and can go below
zero, which wreaks havoc on traditional utilities, which have
had to write down billions of euros worth of gas plants.
EDP-Energias de Portugal Chief Executive Antonio
Mexia, the new head of Europe's utilities trade body
Eurelectric, told Reuters that in a power market dominated by
fixed-cost generation assets, a system based on marginal cost
cannot adequately reward investment.
He said the EU's drive to decarbonise power generation is
producing an electricity market dominated by fixed capital
costs, not only with low-carbon renewables and nuclear, but also
through the enormous investments needed to make up for the
intermittent nature of renewable energy.
Power storage systems, better electric interconnections
between countries and underutilised thermal back-up power are
all highly capital intensive, as are the smart grids that
connect renewables to the network.
He said the EU's drive to reform power markets should
produce a new market framework that better rewards and allocates
capital investment.
"We need to move from a system of ex-post competition to a
system of ex-ante competition," he said, which means competing
on capital cost instead of on operating cost.
Countries such as Denmark already run auctions for power
investment, with utilities competing to make the lowest bids.
"We need competition on capital costs because these will
represent 60 to 70 percent of the cost of energy," he said.
Combining this mechanism with long-term contracts for the
winning bidder would give utilities predictable cash flows,
reduce their capital cost and ultimately energy costs, he said.
Outgoing Eurelectric president Johannes Teyssen, chief
executive of German utility E.ON, said Europe needs a
new system for rewarding capacity because the generating assets
themselves will make up 90 to 95 percent of total costs.
"If you do not reward capacity, you do not get capacity and
you do not get energy," Teyssen told Reuters.
He said an increase in the fixed part of generating costs
should also work its way into power tariffs.
Grids for instance have 90 percent fixed cost and 10 percent
variable costs, yet the grid cost in EU power tariffs typically
goes up or down with power consumption.
He said the basis for pricing a grid connection should be
the value of having access to reliable power and that price
needs to be predominantly based on the grid's fixed costs.
In most EU countries there is a base fee for subscription,
but the lion's share of the typical power bill is variable and
depends on consumption. He said a fair power pricing mechanism
should include a combination of fixed and variable costs and
called for a discussion about this on national and EU level.
"If you move to a world with more and more fixed production
costs, power pricing needs to reflect that," he said.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by David Evans)