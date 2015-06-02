PARIS, June 2 Europe's electricity tariffs should include more fixed-price elements to reflect the increasing share of power from renewables, which have mainly fixed capital costs and few operating costs, the utilities trade group chiefs said.

In traditional power markets based on coal, gas, nuclear and hydro, electricity rates are effectively determined by the power produced at the highest marginal cost, which sets the profit margin on all assets that produce power more cheaply.

Renewable energies such as solar and wind, however, have high upfront capital costs, but since they burn no fuel, their marginal costs are virtually zero.

This means that when the sun shines and the wind blows, the cost of renewable energy is virtually nil, and can go below zero, which wreaks havoc on traditional utilities, which have had to write down billions of euros worth of gas plants.

EDP-Energias de Portugal Chief Executive Antonio Mexia, the new head of Europe's utilities trade body Eurelectric, told Reuters that in a power market dominated by fixed-cost generation assets, a system based on marginal cost cannot adequately reward investment.

He said the EU's drive to decarbonise power generation is producing an electricity market dominated by fixed capital costs, not only with low-carbon renewables and nuclear, but also through the enormous investments needed to make up for the intermittent nature of renewable energy.

Power storage systems, better electric interconnections between countries and underutilised thermal back-up power are all highly capital intensive, as are the smart grids that connect renewables to the network.

He said the EU's drive to reform power markets should produce a new market framework that better rewards and allocates capital investment.

"We need to move from a system of ex-post competition to a system of ex-ante competition," he said, which means competing on capital cost instead of on operating cost.

Countries such as Denmark already run auctions for power investment, with utilities competing to make the lowest bids.

"We need competition on capital costs because these will represent 60 to 70 percent of the cost of energy," he said.

Combining this mechanism with long-term contracts for the winning bidder would give utilities predictable cash flows, reduce their capital cost and ultimately energy costs, he said.

Outgoing Eurelectric president Johannes Teyssen, chief executive of German utility E.ON, said Europe needs a new system for rewarding capacity because the generating assets themselves will make up 90 to 95 percent of total costs.

"If you do not reward capacity, you do not get capacity and you do not get energy," Teyssen told Reuters.

He said an increase in the fixed part of generating costs should also work its way into power tariffs.

Grids for instance have 90 percent fixed cost and 10 percent variable costs, yet the grid cost in EU power tariffs typically goes up or down with power consumption.

He said the basis for pricing a grid connection should be the value of having access to reliable power and that price needs to be predominantly based on the grid's fixed costs.

In most EU countries there is a base fee for subscription, but the lion's share of the typical power bill is variable and depends on consumption. He said a fair power pricing mechanism should include a combination of fixed and variable costs and called for a discussion about this on national and EU level.

"If you move to a world with more and more fixed production costs, power pricing needs to reflect that," he said. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by David Evans)