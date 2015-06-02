* Vattenfall to invest one bln euros a year in offshore wind
* Keeping its foreign footprint despite huge losses abroad
* German coal levy could close a third of its lignite plants
* Will not sell German lignite plants if price not right
BERLIN, June 2 Vattenfall's new chief
says the Swedish utility will boost investment in Germany and
neighbouring countries despite losing billions of euros in a
disastrous foreign expansion drive over the past decade.
Magnus Hall, a forestry industry veteran who became
Vattenfall chief executive in October, said the company will
focus new investment on offshore wind, energy services and
district heating and expects Germany to remain its main market,
even after selling its lignite, or brown coal, activities there.
Vattenfall is the largest foreign-owned utility company in
Germany and ranks fourth in the country behind E.ON,
RWE and EnBW.
But the state-owned utility is under pressure from the
Swedish government to get out of its profitable lignite power
business in Germany because it is heavily polluting.
Hall said Vattenfall plans to invest about 1 billion euros
($1.1 billion) a year in renewable energy, mainly offshore wind,
in Germany, Denmark and Britain. It also plans to invest about 2
billion euros between now and 2020 in the Berlin power and
heating grid, if keeps its power concession there.
In its Swedish home market, Vattenfall plans to invest half
a billion euros in its ageing nuclear plants, Hall told Reuters
in an interview at European utilities industry trade group
Eurelectric's conference in Berlin.
Hall said that with a 50 percent market share of the Swedish
power industry, Vattenfall has to keep a foreign focus.
"We will keep our international footprint. If we limited
ourselves to our home market, we would meet ourselves in every
new door we open," he said.
Germany's E.ON, Finland's Fortum, Norway's
Statkraft and a series of municipally owned
companies share the rest of Sweden's power market.
COAL LEVY FEARS
Vattenfall earns 60 percent of its revenue abroad and 75
percent of its investment is outside Sweden, as renewable energy
incentives are more generous in neighbouring countries.
But few European utilities have fared worse with their
foreign expansion than Vattenfall, which had to write down more
than half the nearly 10 billion euros it paid for Dutch utility
Nuon in 2009 and to provision four billion euros on its German
reactors after the country decided to phase out nuclear power.
Besides the pressure at home to get out of the brown coal
business, it also fears a new German levy on coal could force it
to close more than a third of its German lignite plants, which
it hopes to sell by year end anyway.
"Under the worst-case scenario, the latest government
proposal, the capacity at risk is 3,000-4,000 megawatt out of a
total of 9,000 MW," he said.
The Germany government has floated the idea of a coal levy,
or a tariff on the biggest polluters, though no specific details
have been made public as yet.
Hall declined to say at what price its German lignite mines
and power plants are booked in the company's accounts, nor how
much he hopes to get for them, but they have been estimated at 2
to 3.5 billion euros.
Hall said he is still aiming for a sale by the end of 2015
but will not sell at any price: "There is also a walk-away
position."
He said the bidding cannot start until there is clarity on
the coal levy and refused to identify potential buyers. Czech
energy groups CEZ and EPH have publicly expressed
interest in the plants.
Germany's government has said it will make no decision on
the levy before reviewing the impact on jobs.
RENEWABLES
Hall said a sale of its lignite assets would not mean a
retreat from Germany, which will remain its biggest market.
"The money we raise from the lignite sale will be reinvested
in Germany," he said, adding that about 60 percent of the firm's
total investments go to Germany.
Besides renewable energy, Vattenfall's two main development
areas will be energy services and district heating.
Vattenfall helps its customers install solar panels and heat
pumps and does residential energy audits.
Low margin and not capital intensive, the customer and
solutions division accounts for 9 billion euros in sales, about
half the firm's 18 billion euro revenue, and employs 3,200 out
of 30,000 staff, but accounts for only five percent of earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
Vattenfall is also a specialist in combined heat and power
(CHP) plants and hopes to hang onto its district heating
contract with the city of Hamburg, which has the option to buy
back its heat grid in 2019. It bought back its power grid from
Vattenfall after a referendum a few years ago.
Berlin will also decide whether to keep its electricity grid
concession with Vattenfall, or find a new partner.
In Sweden, Hall said Vattenfall's two oldest nuclear
reactors in Ringhals need to be closed because low power prices
would not allow the firm to recuperate the 100 million euros per
reactor needed to extend their lifespan beyond 2025.
Instead, it will invest that amount installing independent
core cooling systems and other post-Fukushima safety measures in
its five other nuclear plants to keep them going until 2040-45.
The two Ringhals reactors will be closed between 2018 and
2020 with a one-year interval between the two, he said.
