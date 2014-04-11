ABIDJAN, April 11 Aggreko, the world's leading temporary power provider, aims to double its output in Ivory Coast to around 400 megawatts within two years to meet demand from the country's rapidly growing economy, a senior company official said.

The world's top cocoa grower and French-speaking West Africa's largest economy is experiencing a revival following a decade-long political crisis that ended in 2011.

It is registering GDP growth of around 9 percent and is investing heavily in long-neglected power infrastructure in an effort to boost output and maintain its rapid economic expansion.

"We hope to double our electricity production in one or two years. We have that capacity," Marc Vatel, Aggreko's Africa operations director, told reporters in the commercial capital Abidjan on Friday.

Home to modest off-shore natural gas reserves, Ivory Coast is a regional power exporter, supplying Ghana, Burkina Faso, Togo, Mali and plans to add Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea to its grid as well.

Its total electricity capacity is around 1,600 megawatts, which the government aims to push it to 4,000 megawatts by 2020. But meanwhile exports to its neighbours have declined in recent years as domestic demand has outpaced new power generation.

"Our cooperation with the Ivorian government could legitimately increase because our power station functions with gas, producing cheap, clean energy with Ivorian gas," Vatel said.

Aggreko also recently began supplying 50 megawatts of emergency power to Conakry, the capital of neighbouring Guinea, and Vatel said the company stood ready to provide more.

"We are capable of installing electricity capacity within two months. We are at the service of the Guinean government to increase this capacity," he said. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and David Evans)