AMSTERDAM, June 3 The Netherlands will be
allowed to import up to 20 percent more electricity from
neighbouring Germany starting on June 4, the country's market
regulator said on Friday.
The Authority for Consumers and Markets said that the
increase would likely lead to a fall in the cost of Dutch
electricity as German prices are cheaper.
The change comes after a study found Dutch grid operator
Tennet IPO-TTH.AS could import up to 5,000 megawatts per day
from Germany without difficulty, from the current limit of 4,250
MW.
