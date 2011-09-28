LONDON, Sept 28 NorthConnect on Wednesday will apply for permission to lay an electricity interconnector cable between Great Britain and Norway with the goal to become operational before 2020, project partner Vattenfall said in a statement.

The NorthConnect project plans to build a 570 km interconnector cable between Britain and Norway with a transmission capacity of 1,400 megawatt.

"When in operation, the interconnector will be the first to connect Scotland's electricity network directly to that of a mainland European country. The ambition is to have NorthConnect in operation before 2020," the statement said.

According to Vattenfall, a landing point around Peterhead in northeast Scotland has been identified, while a landing point in Norway will be assessed shortly.

"An interconnector will contribute to security of supply in both regions and combine intermittent renewable capacities," said Harald von Heyden, Head of Asset Optimisation and Trading at Vattenfall.

NorthConnect is owned by Vattenfall , E-CO Energi, Agder Energi (AE) , Lyse and SSE Interconnector Limited . (Reporting by Henning Gloystein)