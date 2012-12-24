UPDATE 2-William Hill says in final straight in search for CEO
* Plans 40 million pound cost-cutting programme (Recasts, adds shares, quotes from Chairman)
LONDON Dec 24 Electric Word PLC : * Trading is in line with the board's expectations
* Plans 40 million pound cost-cutting programme (Recasts, adds shares, quotes from Chairman)
LONDON, Feb 24 Pearson earned a brief respite from the turmoil in its business on Friday after the education services giant reported no further deterioration in its trading and said it would cut costs further and sell some assets.
* Says 2017 will probably be last year of losses (Adds shares, CEO quote)