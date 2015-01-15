Jan 15 Electroceramics SA :

* Its unit, Industry Technologies SA, signs a letter of intent with producer of fuses for sale of the company's products (ceramic electrical insulating shields)

* Initially declared demand for Industry Technologies' products by the producer of fuses is 580,000 components per annum

* Electroceramics SA is in 64.22 pct owned by IndygoTech Minerals SA