BRIEF-YeaShin International Development sets coupon rate for 2017 1st series corporate bonds at 0.89 pct
April 5 YeaShin International Development Co Ltd :
Jan 15 Electroceramics SA :
* Its unit, Industry Technologies SA, signs a letter of intent with producer of fuses for sale of the company's products (ceramic electrical insulating shields)
* Initially declared demand for Industry Technologies' products by the producer of fuses is 580,000 components per annum
* Electroceramics SA is in 64.22 pct owned by IndygoTech Minerals SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, April 5 Russia's economic growth will be capped at 1.5-2.0 percent in the absence of structural reforms, regardless of oil prices, Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said at an economic conference on Wednesday.
DUBAI, April 5 Saudi Arabia has chosen a hybrid structure for its debut international sukuk, the prospectus for the offer showed, a format widely used in the Saudi local debt market, but not the most popular for sovereign issues.