Dec 14 Electrocomponents Plc, a distributor of electronic products for engineers, said it appointed David Egan as finance director effective March 2016.

Egan, a certified practicing accountant (CPA) from Australia was earlier finance director at Alent Plc.

Egan replaces Simon Boddie, who stepped down as finance director on Sept. 30.

Electrocomponents, which makes the low-cost Raspberry Pi computer, had last month initiated a performance improvement plan after posting disappointing first-half results. .

