UPDATE 1-Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey
* Says on track to meet profit targets (Adds analyst reaction, shares)
April 2 Electrocomponents Plc
* In final quarter group underlying sales growth (1) was 4%
* Anticipate that group headline profit before tax (2) for full year will be in line with market expectations
* Year-On-Year rate of decline in gross margin for full year will be around 1.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says on track to meet profit targets (Adds analyst reaction, shares)
BERLIN, March 28 German media conglomerate Bertelsmann reported a rise in 2016 core profit, helped by its television, music and technical services businesses.