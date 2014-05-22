Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
May 22 Electrocomponents Plc, a distributor of electronic products, said full-year headline pretax profit rose 7.4 percent, driven by strong international demand, particularly in Europe and North America.
The British company, whose products range from cellphone accessories to thermometers, said headline pretax profit rose to 101.1 million pounds ($170.6 million) in the year ended March 31, from 94.1 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue rose 2.1 percent to 1.27 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.5925 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.