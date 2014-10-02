Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
Oct 2Electrocomponents Plc, a British distributor of electronic products for engineers, reported a 3 percent rise in first-half underlying sales, helped by strong performance in its international market.
The company, which distributes 500,000 products, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers, said international sales rose 5 percent in the six months ended Sept. 30, with revenue from North America increasing 10 percent and from continental Europe rising 2 percent.
Sales in Asia Pacific grew 5 percent, while revenue from its UK business declined 2 percent. (1 US dollar = 0.6166 British pound) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.