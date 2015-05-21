May 21 Electrocomponents Plc, a British distributor of electronic products for engineers, reported a 5 percent fall in full-year pretax profit, hurt in part by subdued performance in the UK.

The company, which distributes 500,000 products, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers, said its pretax profit fell to 96.1 million pounds ($149.2 million) for the year ended March 31, from 101.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Electrocomponents said on Thursday that Simon Boddie would step down as finance director at the end of September.

($1 = 0.6438 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)