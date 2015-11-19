UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 19 Electrocomponents Plc, a distributor of electronic products for engineers, said it has initiated a performance improvement plan after posting disappointing first-half results.
The company, which makes the low-cost Raspberry Pi computer, said it was targeting annualised cost savings of 25 million pounds ($38 million), with 6 million pounds of that coming in the fourth quarter of the current financial year.
Electrocomponents also said it expected a higher-than-normal weighting of 2016 full-year profits towards the second half of the financial year.
The company's headline pretax profit fell about 20 percent to 31.3 million pounds in the six months ended Sept. 30.
($1 = 0.6549 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B and Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.