May 22 Electrocomponents Plc
* Final dividend 6.75 pence per share
* Total dividend 11.75 pence per share
* FY sales £1,273.1m
* FY headline profit before tax £101.1m
* 2% group underlying sales growth, with 4% international
growth and 2% UK decline
* International driven by 4% growth in both Europe and north
America, 2% growth in Asia pacific
* UK sales excluding raspberry pi declined by 1% (flat q4),
with UK profits up 4%
* In first seven weeks of new financial year group has
delivered sales growth of 2%. Sales trends in may to date have
improved as compared to April, which was impacted by timing of
Easter holidays.
* CEO- continue to improve financial performance over medium
term
* During year our ecommerce channel grew sales at 6% in year
