July 24 Electrocomponents Plc
* First quarter sales performance has been good in most
markets, except uk and france
* After adjusting for trading days and foreign exchange,
group underlying sales growth in Q1 was 3 pct
* Our international business, which comprises over 70 pct of
group revenues, grew by 5 pct and UK declined by 2 pct (UK
ex-raspberry pi declined by 1 pct)
* Within international, continental europe grew by 2 pct,
impacted by a weaker market in France, North America grew by 8
pct and Asia Pacific grew by 8 pct.
* We have taken action in UK and have seen improving sales
trends during quarter
