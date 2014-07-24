July 24 Electrocomponents Plc

* First quarter sales performance has been good in most markets, except uk and france

* After adjusting for trading days and foreign exchange, group underlying sales growth in Q1 was 3 pct

* Our international business, which comprises over 70 pct of group revenues, grew by 5 pct and UK declined by 2 pct (UK ex-raspberry pi declined by 1 pct)

* Within international, continental europe grew by 2 pct, impacted by a weaker market in France, North America grew by 8 pct and Asia Pacific grew by 8 pct.

* We have taken action in UK and have seen improving sales trends during quarter