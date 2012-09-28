UPDATE 3-EDF targets positive cash flow ahead of French, UK nuclear projects
* Shares down two pct in afternoon trade (Adds CEO comment on 2017-18 outlook, stock price)
LONDON, Sept 28 Electrocomponents PLC : * H1 performance is now expected to be lower than anticipated * Expect profits in H2 to benefit from a return to sales growth and actions to
improve margins * Group sales growth in H1 is expected to be flat on the prior year * Expect that H1 headline profit before tax H1 will be around £40 million
(£59.4M in H1 last year) * Expect full year headline profit before tax to be slightly below the lower
end of consensus
* Shares down two pct in afternoon trade (Adds CEO comment on 2017-18 outlook, stock price)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore Ltd has made resuming dividend payouts a priority for 2017 after higher metal prices helped the Anglo American unit boost profit more than two-fold last year.
* Q3 consolidated net profit 1.12 bln rupees vs f'cast 22.48 bln