LONDON, Sept 28 Electrocomponents PLC : * H1 performance is now expected to be lower than anticipated * Expect profits in H2 to benefit from a return to sales growth and actions to

improve margins * Group sales growth in H1 is expected to be flat on the prior year * Expect that H1 headline profit before tax H1 will be around £40 million

(£59.4M in H1 last year) * Expect full year headline profit before tax to be slightly below the lower

end of consensus