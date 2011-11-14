* H1 revenue up 11 percent to 626.5 mln pounds

* H1 pretax profit up 18 pct to 59.4 mln pounds

* Interim dividend 5 pence; October sales up 5 percent

* Expects H2 operating costs to be flat (Add detail, shares, CEO comment)

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, Nov 14 British electronics parts supplier Electrocomponents said it would keep second-half costs flat to help offset the impact of tougher economic conditions as it posted an 18 percent rise in first-half profit.

Electrocomponents, which sells products ranging from batteries and cables to safety equipment, said on Monday first-half revenue grew 11 percent to 626.5 million pounds ($1 billion), as indicated in its October trading update, helping push pretax profit up to 59.4 million pounds.

However, weaker consumer confidence and tough economic conditions have seen the group's sales in its electronics and maintenance markets steadily slow, with first quarter sales growth of 14 percent dropping to 5 percent in October, raising a cautious response from the company.

"We are going to be a little more prudent in the second half. That's not because we know anything, we are just saying that looking at these trends, and given we've put quite a bit of cost in already, we will keep things tight in the second half," chief executive Ian Mason told Reuters.

Mason said the group, which increased costs by 9 percent in the first half of the year, would not cut second half costs but maintain them at comparative 2010 levels.

More recent trade has seen sales grow by 5 percent in October, as improving business in countries like Japan and China helped offset a slowdown in Europe, where consumer confidence is fragile.

"We are susceptible to consumer confidence. What we are seeing (in Europe) is slightly fewer orders," Mason said.

"It is not a massive change but I think it's a reflection of news concerning the Euro zone crisis and that makes people think about how much they are spending."

Electrocomponents, which makes around 70 percent of revenue overseas, said eCommerce sales grew at 26 percent in the first half to make up 54 percent of group sales -- a trend the company is focused on increasing.

Shares in the FTSE 250 listed firm were up 1.3 percent to 211.1 pence at 0859 in London.

"While it has not seen the same cautious issues as others in the sector, the economic backdrop remains uncertain, with further cautious global PMI date likely. As such we stick with our neutral stance," Panmure analyst Andy Brown wrote in a note, adding that results had been ahead of its expectations.

Also on Monday, British defence company Ultra Electronics said trading remained in line with its expectations for the period from July 2 to November 13 despite difficult market conditions. ($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)