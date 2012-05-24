(Repeats to detach from text of another news item)

* FY revenue up 7 pct to 1.3 bln stg

* FY pretax profit up 7 pct 122.3 mln stg

* Full year proposed dividend up 2 pct to 11.75p

* International sales down 2 pct, UK up 4 pct in first 7 wks of new FY

LONDON, May 24 British electronic parts supplier Electrocomponents said its UK business had helped offset declines across international markets at the start of its new fiscal year, as it posted a 7 percent rise in profit for 2011/12.

For the first seven weeks of its new fiscal year it said international trading had declined by 2 percent with all of its markets down, while the UK had grown by 4 percent.

On Thursday the firm posted a pretax profit of 122.3 million pounds ($192.20 million) for the year to March 31, just ahead of a 120.1 million pounds consensus from a Reuters poll, on revenues which rose 7 percent to 1.3 billion pounds.

Electrocomponents, which sells products ranging from batteries and cables to safety equipment, said its UK arm grew sales at 4 percent for the year, with its international division - which contributes over 70 percent of group sales - up 9 percent over the year.

The group, which saw sales growth tumble from 14 percent in its first quarter to 1 percent in its fourth as markets tightened on economic concerns, said it would continue to target overseas market share gains from smaller, struggling competitors in Continental Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

Shares in the FTSE 250 listed firm closed at 200.3 pence on Wednesday, down 29 percent on a year ago, valuing the business at around 920 million pounds. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Sarah Young)