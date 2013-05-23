BRIEF-BP CEO says 60 pct of company's production will be gas by mid-2020s
* Bp ceo says expects 60 percent of company's production to come from gas by mid-2020s Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
LONDON May 23 Electrocomponents PLC : * Final dividend 6.75 pence per share * Total dividend 11.75 pence per share * FY sales 1,235.6 mln stg * FY headline profit before tax 98.7 mln stg * In the first seven weeks of the new financial year, the group has delivered
sales growth of 1 pct. * Source text for Eikon:
* Bp ceo says expects 60 percent of company's production to come from gas by mid-2020s Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* Downstream free cash flow expected at $9-10 bln by 2021 (Adds details, background, CFO comment, share price)
Feb 28 British insurer Aviva said it expects to take an exceptional charge of 385 million pounds ($478 million) to its 2016 profit after tax after Britain changed the rate at which compensation payments are calculated in personal injury claims.