(Adds codes, no changes to text)

* Q2 group rev up 8 pct, slows from 14 pct in Q1

* H1 group rev up 11 pct year on year

* Ecommerce rev up 27 percent, 54 pct of group sales

* Shares down 3.6 pct

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, Oct 3 British electronic parts supplier Electrocomponents saw revenue growth slow in the second quarter as weaker market conditions, particularly in electronics, dragged on sales.

Electrocomponents, which sells products ranging from batteries and cables to safety equipment, on Monday said second-quarter revenue grew 8 percent, compared with 14 percent in the first, as growth in continental Europe and the United States offset a slowdown in Britain.

Group revenue for the six months to the end of September grew by 11 percent, with international business up 14 percent and the UK up 5 percent.

"The indicators are that things are getting tougher, if you look at the PMIs, the general economic uncertainty, but we are still growing very well at 8 percent in Q2," Chief Executive Ian Mason told Reuters.

In September group revenue grew by around 5 percent, with its international business, which represents 70 percent of sales, up 7 percent. The UK declined by around 1 percent.

"Electronics have been tough but there is a general softness (in the UK). Our large corporate and small customers have been doing well, our ones in the middle have found life a bit tougher, and as no surprise any spending with the government's been very tough," Mason said.

In September, rival distributor Premier Farnell posted 1 percent growth in its second-quarter profit but signalled a 2 percent fall in August sales amid more signs of a global economic slowdown.

Electrocomponents, which operates in 32 countries and has a worldwide market share of around 4 percent, said eCommerce revenue grew by around 27 percent and now represented around 54 percent of group sales.

Shares in the FTSE 250 company, which have dropped 30 percent in the last three months, were down 3.6 percent to 183.2 pence at 0743 GMT on Monday. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Matt Scuffham)