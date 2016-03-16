UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM, March 16 Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States rose by 11.7 percent year-on-year in February, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed, Swedish news agency Direkt reported.
Sweden's Electrolux is one of the main home appliances makers in North America.
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.