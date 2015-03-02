UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 2 Electrolux AB
* Says Gunilla Nordstrom, Head of Major Appliances Asia Pacific and Executive Vice President of AB Electrolux, will leave Electrolux in order to pursue other interests.
* Says has recruited Kenneth L. Ng, currently CEO of Lixil Corporation in Greater China, as new head of the business area. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.